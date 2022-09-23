Home Bargains has applied for continued use of units 2 and 3 at Bognor Regis Retail Park in Bersted for commercial use, including the ability to sell up to 30 per cent food and drink goods.

It also wants to make external alterations to enable the creation of a single retail unit from its existing unit and that formerly used by Bensons for Beds in Rowan Way, with a new entrance lobby and associated works.

A planning and retail statement prepared by Quod for Zurich Assurance said Home Bargain's existing store extends to just 940sqm and is 'significantly undersized in meeting HB's business model requirements and the offer expected by HB customers'.

Home Bargains in Bognor Regis is looking to extend into the vacant former Bensons for Beds unit next door. Photo: Google Streetview

"Terms have been agreed with the landlord to extend the existing store into the adjoining vacant unit formerly occupied by Bensons for Beds," it said.

"The proposals represent substantial private sector investment and will lead to the refurbishment and improvement of the existing retail unit together with the retention and creation of up to 35 new full time and part time jobs.

"The scale of investment is particularly important during the current economic crisis and residual impact on out-of-centre retailing brought about by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

It said unit 2 was permitted to sell a range of non-food goods, for HB to lawfully trade from this location the sale of a wider range of non-food goods is sought.

A design and access statement by WPL Consulting said the application was being made by TJ Morris Ltd.

It said the proposed unit comprises some gross internal floor area of 1,883 sqm.

"The objective is to provide a good quality retail unit to this vacant site providing local residents with choice of provision as well as creating new full and part-time jobs," it said.

The car parking would be retained as existing except the first row which has been reworked to improve visibility. There are 265 spaces including seven disabled.