Proposals to turn historic East Sussex Martello Towers into holiday homes withdrawn

A proposal to turn two historic Martello Towers into holiday homes has been withdrawn.

An application to Eastbourne Borough Council sought permission to change the use of Martello Tower 66 and Martello Tower 64 to a holiday home and add a rooftop structure.

The proposals also included the ‘retention and repair or reinstatement’ of the Grade II listed towers’ ‘main historic features’.

Plans were drawn up in consultation with Historic England, according to the owner, to ensure the buildings were still in keeping with their surroundings.

An artist's impression of the now withdrawn proposal for a holiday home at the Martello Tower in Eastbourne. Picture: Koldo&Co

They stated: “Over the past few years we have worked closely with Historic England to achieve a design proposal that has their support as well as the Secretary of State approval.

"The proposed conversion with its new roof is designed to have a minimal effect on the setting and external appearance of the tower, maintaining its current profile and silhouette.”

They also expressed interest in installing a solar panel system on the tower’s new roof, stating that this was ‘supported by Historic England’.

On March 5, plans were withdrawn.

Written objections to the proposal had been published on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

In her objection Angela Corke wrote: “This application raises serious concerns over the nature and safety of the beach around the Tower.

"The application states White Point residents are positive towards the development. Whilst we are in favour of the historic building being restored, the plans for services supply, waste disposal and in particular access and parking needed for the intended purpose, gives us serious concern.”

Emily Appleby also objected to the proposal adding: “Access to Towers 64 and 66 should be pedestrian only.

“The Council will recall that this beach should remain natural and open to the public with access restricted to sea defence contractors, EA (Environment Agency) and emergency vehicles.

“People wander across the entire open space with no regard for the sea defence lorries during their shingle movement.

"I am very concerned that regular vehicular traffic across the beach could lead to public safety issues with walkers, including children, and dogs.”

The application was supported by some residents on the portal.

Steve Ricketts said: "If the road comes in from the beach area good idea it will take away the traffic from Martinique Way.”

H D’Cunha added: “I thoroughly support this proposal, it will ensure the restoration and maintenance of this historic tower. It is currently deteriorating after so many years of neglect, with the added problems we have seen of people getting inside this unprotected tower recently, inevitably more damage could be caused.

"Converting these towers has proved to be very successful in other parts of the country Martello Tower 2 in Folkestone being an example.”

Martello Tower 66 is situated at the head of a shingle beach, immediately south of Sovereign Harbour.

It lies around one kilometre south west of its surviving neighbour, Martello Tower 64 in Pevensey Bay.

The pair formed part of a long chain of low-lying towers, constructed in 1805-6 to guard the coastline around Pevensey Bay from the threat of Napoleonic invasion.

A total of 103 Martello towers were built in England, along the coast from Aldeburgh in Suffolk, and from Kent to Seaford.