Reader's letter: Cut council tax to help people of Eastbourne

We read in your local paper last week that the Liberal Democrat councillors are pressing for the government to do all sorts of things to help the financially hard pressed population to ease our present financial burden at this time.

If they are really seriously worried about this, and they should be, in particular they should consider the residents of Eastbourne.

They have one simple solution that would help the town’s population.

Eastbourne Town Hall

Instead of raising yet again the local community charge last month, for all the house and flat owners in Eastbourne, they should now reduce the council tax by 10 per cent.

This would go a long way in helping the hard-pressed residents in meeting everyone’s bills.

To offset this, stop all these mad schemes they are carrying out.

So, can we expect this Liberal council to do the right thing, show they are serious and concerned about the financial situation of residents of Eastbourne and take appropriate action?

Sorry but we doubt it.

Simply because it is obvious, all this noise they are making about the situation is just for political window dressing purposes to make them look sympathetic.