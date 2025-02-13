Reminder for people to have their say on new housing strategy for the Chichester District

People are being reminded to share their views in Chichester District Council’s ‘Let’s Housing’ consultation before it ends at 5pm on Monday 3 March.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the public consultation launched on 20 January, people have been encouraged to share their thoughts on the aims and actions that the council is looking to include in its new Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy.

The draft strategy, which will cover the period 2025 to 2030, sets out how the council will continue to work with partners to prevent people from becoming homeless; create and retain affordable housing for young people and families; address the housing needs of older people; and improve housing standards for all of its residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can have their say by taking part in a simple survey at https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/housing/participate, where the proposed aims and actions are set out and explained.

People are being reminded to share their views in Chichester District Council’s ‘Let’s Housing’ consultation

“We’ve been really pleased to see so many people sharing their views in our consultation so far, and we’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to have their say,” says Councillor Oona Hickson, Cabinet Member for Housing, Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council.

“This is a really important opportunity for people to share their thoughts on our draft Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy for the next five years. The strategy looks at how we will continue to support those facing homelessness and help improve the quality, supply and affordability of homes in the district, which is a top priority for us.

“To help you share your views on the aims and actions that we are considering including in the new strategy, we’ve created a short survey, which you can complete by visiting: letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/housing/participate before the consultation closes at 5pm on Monday 3 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can also visit our designated consultation web pages — letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/housing — where you will find background information; a range of frequently asked questions that explain some of the topics and terms used in our survey and strategy; and a copy of the draft strategy itself.”

Once the results of the consultation have been examined and the final Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy is written up, it will be discussed by the council’s Cabinet and Full Council for approval in summer 2025.