A ‘revitalised’ and ‘more vibrant’ Southwick Square has been opened after a major regeneration scheme.

Fascinating finds from a 1961 time capsule were unearthed during regeneration work in Southwick Square.

The project has now been completed, with the revamped square officially unveiled to the public on Saturday (October 7).

“The wait is over for residents and businesses – the exciting regeneration of Southwick Square is officially open,” an Adur District Council spokesperson said.

Cllr Paul Marshall (left) and Cllr Neil Parkin (right) with the commemorative stone. Photo: Adur District Council

"The scheme has been funded by £80,000 from Adur District Council and up to £600,000 from West Sussex County Council as part of the Adur Growth Deal, a five-year partnership programme between the two councils.”

The revamped square was unveiled by the leader of Adur District Council, Neil Parkin, accompanied by the leader of West Sussex County Council, Paul Marshall.

The Reverend Jonathan French, the rector of St Michael and All Angels Church in Southwick, gave a blessing and there were performances by the all-women Coastline Harmony a cappella chorus.

A time capsule was laid in the new scheme for future generations to find. Inside were items linked to today, including newspapers, scheme drawings, a library card and a bar of chocolate.

Members of the Coastline Harmony a cappella group perform for onlookers. Photo: Adur District Council

Councillor Marshall said: “I am delighted to see the results of this scheme: Southwick Square has been revitalised and is now a more vibrant, contemporary and accessible space for visitors, local businesses and residents to enjoy.

“The scheme demonstrates our continued partnership with Adur District Council through the Adur Growth Deal to deliver economic growth, which directly supports local communities. It also aligns with one of the priorities in Our Council Plan : a sustainable and prosperous economy, which is key to the future wellbeing of the county.”

Steve Neocleous, Adur’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: “Thanks to this partnership with the county council we have managed to raise a tremendous amount of investment to transform this area that will be of great benefit to residents, shoppers, business owners and visitors.”

The revamped square was designed by award-winning engineering and landscape architecture firm Project Centre.

The council spokesperson added: “Work by the council’s contractors to transform Southwick Square into a vibrant and welcoming open space started back in the spring.

“It features new drought-resistant trees that add some natural colour. Protective netting will be in place around the planted areas for several months while the bushes and trees establish themselves.

“In an effort to recycle as many materials as possible, the old paving slabs were removed for cleaning before being relaid, while the palm tree with its flowers has also been relocated.

