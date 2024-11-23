Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer event in a Worthing park has been cancelled due to the forecast for high winds.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Sussex coast today (Saturday, November 23).

That’s according to the Met Office, which has issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK this weekend. The wind warning is in place in Sussex from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).

"We’re sorry to announce that Saturday’s volunteer morning at Beach House Park has been cancelled due to the high wind speeds predicted by the Met Office,” Worthing Borough Council announced on social media this morning.

The next planned volunteer morning at Beach House Park is on Tuesday, December 3 from 10am to midday. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"The forecast 50mph winds would really limit what our parks team and any attending volunteers could achieve on the day, and we wouldn’t want anyone to work around the green space in conditions that could be unsafe.”

The next planned volunteer morning at Beach House Park is on Tuesday, December 3 from 10am to midday.

The council added: “Thankfully there’s not long to wait for anyone that would like to offer our parks team a helping hand.

“If this is the first time you’re hearing about our new volunteer mornings, we have launched these new sessions so residents can enjoy gardening in the much-loved green space and help make it even better.

“Anyone is welcome to join us and equipment will be provided by our parks team, so there’s no need to bring any gardening tools with you.”

The volunteers will be meeting on the first Tuesday of each month, as well as ‘on some occasional Saturdays’, from 10am to midday. The meeting point is the Green Flag award near the Palm Court Pavilion.

If you’re interested and would like to find out more, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/volunteer-in-your-local-park/

Beach House Park is described by the council as ‘Worthing's premier park’ and the home of flat green bowling. The park was awarded the coveted Green Flag Status​ from Keep Britain Tidy.

It was purchased from the Beach House Estate in 1922 and opened to the public in spring 1924.

The park is located between Brighton Road to the South and Lyndhurst Road to the North opposite Worthing Hospital.