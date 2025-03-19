Summer dog control restrictions for Hastings beach to be imposed from April 1
From Tuesday 1 April until Tuesday 30 September, dogs will not be allowed on the beach from the west of the Harbour Arm to the east side of Hastings Pier, and from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.
Dogs must be on a lead along the promenade at all times all year round, and dog fouling must be picked up and disposed of. One person can only take out up to six dogs at any one time.
Cllr Glenn Haffenden, deputy leader of the council and lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “We hope that these restrictions balance the need for both dog-friendly and dog-free spaces so all residents and visitors can enjoy the beach this summer. Please remember to check the signage before you go onto the beach and make sure you know which area you are in. We’re working on updating the signage along the seafront and putting up more signs, including at the changeover points between the different areas. We have also updated our webpages with interactive maps of all the dog control areas across the beach and our parks and open spaces.”
Anyone not following the restrictions could face a fine of up to £1,000. Remember you can report dog fouling through My Hastings at any time.