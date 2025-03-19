Summer dog control restrictions for Hastings beach to be imposed from April 1

Dog controls on the beaches in Hastings will switch to the summer restrictions from Tuesday 1 April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Tuesday 1 April until Tuesday 30 September, dogs will not be allowed on the beach from the west of the Harbour Arm to the east side of Hastings Pier, and from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.

Dogs must be on a lead along the promenade at all times all year round, and dog fouling must be picked up and disposed of. One person can only take out up to six dogs at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, deputy leader of the council and lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “We hope that these restrictions balance the need for both dog-friendly and dog-free spaces so all residents and visitors can enjoy the beach this summer. Please remember to check the signage before you go onto the beach and make sure you know which area you are in. We’re working on updating the signage along the seafront and putting up more signs, including at the changeover points between the different areas. We have also updated our webpages with interactive maps of all the dog control areas across the beach and our parks and open spaces.”

Dog control on the beaches will change from 1 April

Anyone not following the restrictions could face a fine of up to £1,000. Remember you can report dog fouling through My Hastings at any time.

You can view the full dog control Public Space Protection Order and the interactive maps.