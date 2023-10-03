New double yellow lines could soon be painted in Worthing as part of a ‘cycling contraflow scheme’.

A proposal was put forward to introduce a contraflow cycle route along Cross Street and subsequently a section of Railway Approach, with the ‘aim of linking existing cycling routes and improving provision’.

This was as part of West Sussex County Council’s Phase 2 Active Travel Fund (ATF) submission to the Department for Transport (DfT).

Joy Dennis, the cabinet member for highways and transport – having considered the objections – recommended that the director of law and assurance makes the Traffic Regulation Order associated with the scheme as advertised.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The double yellow lines along Railway Approach will be intrinsic to a cycling contraflow scheme for Railway Approach and Cross Street. The contraflow will aim to encourage people to choose active travel options, link to existing cycling routes and provide high-quality cycling infrastructure.

“As well as health benefits, leaving the car at home and opting to walk or cycle helps to reduce traffic congestion and aligns with the ambitions of both our council plan and West Sussex Transport Plan in supporting active and sustainable travel: the town’s central railway station is in Railway Approach, providing a key transport link.”

The council said the contraflow will be of ‘particular benefit’ to cyclists living north of the railway line as it ‘avoids the need for a journey’ via A2031 Teville Road, which carries ‘more than 15,000 motor vehicles per day’.

"In combination with the Railway Approach scheme and redevelopment of Teville Gate, it will also enable east-west cycle movements, avoiding the very busy A24 Broadwater Road junctions,” the spokesperson added.

“Studies have evidenced that walking and cycling improvements can increase local retail spend by up to 30 per cent, and with one car taking the same space of five people cycling, cycle parking can deliver five times the retail spend per square metre than the same area of car parking. Additional cycle parking is proposed as part of the scheme.

“We are in the process of reviewing the remaining parking bays for motor vehicles along nearby Victoria Road, with a view to improve frequency of use.

"Alternative parking is available for two-hour stays in Cross Street. Shoppers can also use the bays in Oxford Road and Teville Place outside the hours of 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm.”

A statutory Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) consultation was held in this area in January and February this year. A second consultation is currently ongoing.

"These two TRO consultations are for different schemes which overlap,” the council explained.