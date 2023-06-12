NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

This is how you can share your thoughts on Arun District Council and the services it provides

​​Arun District Council is asking its residents to take part in a survey so it can evaluate how it is delivering services.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

It has already written to a randomly selected group of residents and asked them to complete the survey, but wants others to have the opportunity to have your say too.

In the survey it asks about the cleanliness of the district and people’s overall views on the services the council provides, particularly how they view the council’s performance over the last year. Participants are asked to think about the services which the district council provides when answering the questions, rather than those provided by the county council or other public sector organisations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at the RSPCA are looking for loving homes - including a Cavapoo, Poodles, Terriers and Beagles

Most Popular
The council needs people to complete a survey about its servicesThe council needs people to complete a survey about its services
The council needs people to complete a survey about its services

Completing the survey is simple. People can visit the website where they will find more information and a link to the survey: www.arunresidentsurvey2023.co.uk

The online survey will close on July 21.

Related topics:Arun District CouncilPeopleParticipantsDogsRSPCATerriersSussex