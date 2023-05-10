Three West Sussex roads that are ‘showing significant signs of weakening’ are set to be resurfaced.

West Sussex County Council said resurfacing works will be taking place in Goring-by-Sea, Cuckfield and Littlehampton, this month, to ‘provide a safe and durable road surface’.

The works will be carried out in:

- A259 Goring Road, Goring: May 19 to 20 (overnight between 8pm to 6am);

West Sussex County Council said resurfacing works will be taking place in Goring-by-Sea, Cuckfield and Littlehampton, this month, to ‘provide a safe and durable road surface’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A272 Tylers Green roundabout, Cuckfield: May 22 to 24 (overnight between 8pm to 6am);

- Queen Street, Arundel: May 24 to 26 (overnight between 8pm to 6am).

A county council spokesperson said: “These roads are showing significant signs of weakening and need to be repaired, the improvements will also help to make the roads more resilient to the formation of potholes.

“While the works are taking place, the roads will be closed to all through-traffic, with diversions in place and some side roads also affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the works, ‘unfortunately’, cannot be carried out ‘without having an impact on residents and those using the roads’.

“But we have planned the dates and times to minimise disruption as best as possible,” a West Sussex County Council highways officer said.

“Work taking place overnight will be taken with every effort to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.”

Though these works are all scheduled to take place overnight, ancillary works – such as road marking replacement – may take place outside of these hours ‘once the new road surface has cooled sufficiently’, the council said.

The works are in line with the council plan aim of ‘supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy’ through ‘providing a safer, more efficient and overall resilient transport network’.