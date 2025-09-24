Tributes pour in after the passing of councillor Peter Burgess

It is with deep sadness to announce that Cllr Peter Burgess sadly passed away last month. Peter had an illustrious 32 year career serving in the Royal Navy flying Buccaneers to carriers, helicopters in the Antarctic, was the Seahawk display pilot and a VIP transport captain. He had the opportunity to fly passengers such as Margaret Thatcher and John Major. He then worked for airlines from Gatwick and was later employed as a training pilot and examiner at Farnborough.

Peter and his wife Karen and their family moved to Horsham in 1992 with Peter becoming a Parish Councillor in 1996 and serving as a Parish Councillor until his sad passing, serving four years as Chairman of North Horsham Parish Council. He then became a District Councillor in 2011 to 2023 representing Holbrook West and increasing his majority at each election. Peter served as Chairman of Council in 2018 and Cabinet Member for Horsham Town in 2019. He was the Armed Forces Champion for Horsham District Council, and Peter took his role in ensuring local members of the military and veterans are looked after very seriously.

Peter’s local interests included hospital and education provision, better bus service for Holbrook and improving local facilities especially for young including campaigning for Youth Centres provision and older residents. He always felt Horsham District Councill needed to serve all aspects of our life.

Cllr Simon Torn, a North Horsham Parish Councillor, and Chairman of Horsham Conservative Association said: “Peter was a long‑serving and respected member of the Horsham community. He devoted many years of his life to public service and to the well‑being of local residents. Peter will be very much missed.”

Cnty Cllr Christian Mitchell (Con, Broadbridge) who served as a district councillor alongside Peter for the ward of Holbrook West said: “Peter’s commitment to public service and serving residents was widely respected by residents and councillors alike. Our sincere condolences to Karen his wife, who served on Horsham District Council from 2015 to 2023, and their two sons and family."