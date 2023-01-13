Funding for charitable and non-profit making organisations based in Newhaven has been made available by the Town Council.

Some of the grants recently provided have benefited Newhaven Rainbows and Brownies, Newhaven Baptist Church, and Newhaven Day Club.

Shirley Harrop, Newhaven Day Club Secretary, has thanked Newhaven Town Council: “Our committee and club members and all those who use our club want to thank you for all the funding and monies you have kindly donated to our club over the last year. We have been able to completely replace the conservatory/snooker flooring so that it now matches the main hall laminate…we also replaced our very dangerous patio garden, making it safe for all our members”

Grant Aid and the Community Partnership Grant will support organisations established for charitable, benevolent, social, cultural, recreational or philanthropic purposes with a social ambition for Newhaven.

Newhaven Town Council. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

A small grant will fund up to £500, a large grant up to £3,000 and a Community Partnership Grant will fund up to £10,000.

Applicants may be a local branch of a national organisation, a locally based club or charity, or a social enterprise which will have a positive and sustainable impact on Newhaven.

Newhaven Baptist Church. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

They must also be able to demonstrate that child and vulnerable adult safeguarding measures are in place, such as DBS check requirements.

The council also has a budget for events grants each financial year, for groups and organisations wishing to run an event in Newhaven for the benefit and opportunity of residents. An application can be made anytime during the year.

More information on applications can be found on the Newhaven Town Council website.