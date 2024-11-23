Watch as Storm Bert brings 50mph gusts to Worthing; scaffolding falls and event at 'premier park’ is cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Worthing is closed, and a park volunteer event has been cancelled, due to the forecast for high winds.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Sussex coast today (Saturday, November 23).

That’s according to the Met Office, which has issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK this weekend. The wind warning is in place in Sussex from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, covering much of West Sussex this weekend. We would urge all residents to take extra care in these conditions.

Chandos Road in Worthing is closed after scaffolding collapsed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Joint Fire Control received a call at 9.32am and sent one fire engine to attend Chandos Road, in Worthing.

"Upon arrival, the crew provided scene safety, before leaving at 10.42am."

Sussex Police said officers attended to close the road while ‘recovery of the scaffolding is arranged’.

Meanwhile, Worthing Borough Council announced the cancellation of a park event.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Sussex coast. Pictured is the sea at Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We’re sorry to announce that Saturday’s volunteer morning at Beach House Park has been cancelled due to the high wind speeds predicted by the Met Office,” a social media post.

"The forecast 50mph winds would really limit what our parks team and any attending volunteers could achieve on the day, and we wouldn’t want anyone to work around the green space in conditions that could be unsafe.”

The next planned volunteer morning at Beach House Park is on Tuesday, December 3 from 10am to midday.

The council added: “Thankfully there’s not long to wait for anyone that would like to offer our parks team a helping hand.

Chandos Road in Worthing has been closed after scaffolding collapsed due to the arrival of Storm Bert. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“If this is the first time you’re hearing about our new volunteer mornings, we have launched these new sessions so residents can enjoy gardening in the much-loved green space and help make it even better.

“Anyone is welcome to join us and equipment will be provided by our parks team, so there’s no need to bring any gardening tools with you.”

The volunteers will be meeting on the first Tuesday of each month, as well as ‘on some occasional Saturdays’, from 10am to midday. The meeting point is the Green Flag award near the Palm Court Pavilion.

If you’re interested and would like to find out more, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/volunteer-in-your-local-park/

Saturday’s volunteer morning at Beach House Park was cancelled due to the high wind speeds predicted by the Met Office. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

Beach House Park is described by the council as ‘Worthing's premier park’ and the home of flat green bowling. The park was awarded the coveted Green Flag Status​ from Keep Britain Tidy.

It was purchased from the Beach House Estate in 1922 and opened to the public in spring 1924.

The park is located between Brighton Road to the South and Lyndhurst Road to the North opposite Worthing Hospital.

Strong winds, due to Storm Bert, are ‘likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions and disruption’ across southern England and south Wales, the Met Office has said.

The yellow warning for Sussex read: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

The Met Office said ‘locally severe gales’ are ‘likely to affect many southern counties’ of England and south Wales coast this weekend.

The warning added: “The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50-60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations.”