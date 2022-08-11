Water features at Eastbourne playground to be turned off due to ‘urgent’ need to save water

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Due to the drought conditions and the urgent need to save water, the splash pad at Princes Park will be turned off at the end of today (Thursday, August 11).
“This measure will coincide with the hosepipe ban being brought in by South East Water.
“Saving water is the priority at this time.”
Most Popular
South East Water said despite producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day, equivalent to supplying four towns the size of Eastbourne, the demand for water has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave periods.