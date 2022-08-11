Water features at Eastbourne playground to be turned off due to ‘urgent’ need to save water

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Due to the drought conditions and the urgent need to save water, the splash pad at Princes Park will be turned off at the end of today (Thursday, August 11).

“This measure will coincide with the hosepipe ban being brought in by South East Water.

“Saving water is the priority at this time.”

Water feature in Princes Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)