Wealden residents urged to share their views

A consultation is underway asking residents, along with relevant stakeholders, what is important to them and what should be focused on from 2023-2027.

The feedback will help draft a Corporate Plan which will then go before Wealden District Council’s decision making cabinet committee and full council for further input and final agreement.

The progress and delivery of the Corporate Plan will then be measured and reported to council committees on a regular basis.

Wealden District Council

The last Wealden District Council Corporate Plan covered a period from 2019-2023 and despite the Covid pandemic, the council achieved many of its aims.

A council spokesperson said: “The authority delivered more than 530 affordable and 1,200 market homes across Wealden; is taking an active role in delivering new healthcare facilities in Mayfield, Hailsham and Polegate; declared a detailed climate action plan to become net zero by 2050 or sooner and provided more than £320,000 to charities and organisations within the community.

“In addition, the council secured more than £28m for infrastructure within the district; is continuing to work with partners to deliver new school places and major highways improvement and is also providing £2.5m to town and parish councils.”

Council leader Ann Newton added, “The Corporate Plan sets out our direction, aims and priorities as a district council for the next four years.

“We are consulting on our next Corporate Plan now as we want to know what is important to our residents and what our priorities should be from 2023-2027.

"Whether it's supporting local businesses and our high streets, helping older people and disabled people that need support, delivering housing for local people, promoting activities that improve health and well-being or creating new employment opportunities, we want to know what's important to you.

“I would urge everyone to let us know by filling in the survey online or by completing a form and sending it back to us.”

The consultation runs until September 30.