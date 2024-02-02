The three School Street Trial schemes prohibit motor vehicles entering the road directly at the school gates at drop-off and pick-up times. There are exceptions for residents’ vehicles, businesses and ‘essential access’.

The experimental scheme – running from September 2023 until March 2024 – was designed to create a ‘car free or low traffic street’ outside schools, to give families ‘greater confidence’ to leave the car at home and ‘choose active/sustainable travel options for the school run’.

The schools who signed up were;

 Arundel Primary School, Jarvis Road, Arundel – with motor vehicles prohibited between 8am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm;

 Swiss Gardens Primary School, Swiss Gardens, Shoreham – motor vehicles prohibited between 8am to 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm. NB: buses are among permitted vehicles in this instance;

 Thomas A Becket (TAB) Junior School, Glebeside Avenue, Worthing – motor vehicles prohibited between 8am to 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

With two months remaining of the temporary restrictions, the county council is looking for feedback.

A spokesperson said: “As part of the Government’s Active Travel Fund (ATF) initiative, the county council has developed a School Street trial to promote active travel.

"The School Street will provide a safer and more attractive environment to the roads outside Arundel Primary School (Arundel), Swiss Gardens Primary School (Shoreham), and Thomas A Becket Junior School (Worthing). We anticipate this will encourage an active form of travel to and from the school gates, ultimately mitigating congestion and improving air quality.

“Feedback from the school and surrounding community is a vital part of our ongoing monitoring and evaluation at every stage of the trial. Please use our survey to provide your feedback.

“We have a survey open for all to give us feedback. This ongoing engagement is open until 11.59pm on May 31, 2024.

1 . School street scheme The trial started on Monday and will run for a minimum of six months, with constant monitoring using sensors. Pictured is the new sign outside Thomas A Becket Junior School Photo: Dale Overton

2 . Safer schools scheme At Thomas A Becket Junior School in Glebeside Avenue, Worthing, motor vehicles are prohibited between 8am to 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm Photo: West Sussex County Council