Three schools in West Sussex have signed up to an experimental scheme to make children safer.

The three School Street Trial schemes – delivered in partnership with West Sussex County Council – prohibit motor vehicles entering the road directly at the school gates at drop-off and pick-up times. There are exceptions for residents’ vehicles, businesses and ‘essential access’.

The experimental schemes – designed to create a ‘car free or low traffic street’ outside schools – started this week to give families ‘greater confidence’ to leave the car at home and ‘choose active/sustainable travel options for the school run’.

The schools who have signed up are;

 Arundel Primary School, Jarvis Road, Arundel – with motor vehicles prohibited between 8am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm;

 Swiss Gardens Primary School, Swiss Gardens, Shoreham – motor vehicles prohibited between 8am to 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm. NB: buses are among permitted vehicles in this instance;

 Thomas A Becket (TAB) Junior School, Glebeside Avenue, Worthing – motor vehicles prohibited between 8am to 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm

All three headteachers involved have voiced their support.

TAB headteacher Becky Linford said the school is looking forward to working with the council and the local community, adding: “The scheme will support us in keeping our children safe by reducing traffic on local roads and increasing a healthier, safer and pleasant environment for pupils on their journey to school.”

Andrew Simpson, the Arundel school headteacher, said the scheme ‘offers a range of benefits’ for schools, the local community and driving behaviour.

He added: “By prioritising safety, community well-being, and sustainable transportation, the scheme showcases a holistic approach to improving the living environment and promoting positive societal change.

“It has already helped us teach pupils about road safety, active transportation, and environmental conservation, fostering a sense of responsibility and awareness from a young age, which then impacts their wider families.”

Swiss Gardens headteacher Lawrence Caughlin said the initiative is an ‘important step forward’ to support safe travel to school ‘for all our children’.

He added: “We are firmly behind the project, as the safety of children at our school is paramount and hope it leads to sustained and long-lasting improvements.”

A child was involved in a collision with a car outside TAB primary school in Worthing in March, amid concerns over road safety. It came 11 days after a meeting at the school involving county councillors and police officers to discuss possible safety measures.

This followed the formation of an action group by neighbouring residents to raise safety concerns about the entrance. Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton were joined by staff, parents, county councillors as well as representatives of West Sussex Highways and Sussex Police.

With the safer schools scheme now underway, councillor John Turley said: "I’m really pleased to see this has finally happened, it will make a real difference to safety for TAB pupils, as well as relieving years of issues for local residents."

Fellow Gaisford Ward councillor Mr Overton said: "It was great to see it stress and traffic-free at the school gates this morning (Monday, September 4). After years of campaigning this is a real victory for community engagement. Congratulations to everyone involved."

The trial started on Monday and will run for a minimum of six months, with constant monitoring using sensors. There has already been extensive internal and external consultation and an open public engagement survey will be available for the entire trial period, closing on May 31, 2024.

Joy Dennis, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “These experimental, schools-led initiatives aim to improve safety for vulnerable road users and encourage families to leave the car at home and choose active and sustainable travel options.

“My thanks go to those people who have already provided feedback via the online survey and I would encourage others to please tell us what they think of the schemes.

"The school streets trial initiatives align with the ambitions of our council plan and West Sussex transport plan in supporting active travel.”

More details about each scheme, including exemptions and frequently asked questions, are available at: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/school-streets.

1 . School street scheme Thomas A Becket Junior School headteacher Becky Linford with travel plan coordinator Michelle Mayes Photo: Thomas A Becket Junior School

2 . School street scheme The trial started on Monday and will run for a minimum of six months, with constant monitoring using sensors. Pictured is the new sign outside Thomas A Becket Junior School Photo: Dale Overton

3 . School street scheme There has already been extensive internal and external consultation and an open public engagement survey will be available for the entire trial period, closing on May 31, 2024. Photo: Dale Overton