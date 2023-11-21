West Sussex village 170 homes plan refused - This is why
As part of the application – for land west of Bilsham Road in Yapton – developers BoKlok Homes intended to make provisions for parking, access and communal open space, a play space for children, ecology areas for wildlife, attenuation ponds and associated landscaping work. The proposals represented a departure from the development plan for the area.
The plans were met with well over 100 letters of objection from residents, who claimed village infrastructure was already overstretched. They felt the homes would have also have a detrimental impact on Yapton’s wildlife and rural character.
Arun District Council’s planning committee refused the application on Thursday (November 16).
A decision notice read: “The development sits outside the built-up area boundary of Yapton and does not confirm to the exceptions criteria.
"The proposal would therefore be in conflict with the Yapton Neighbourhood Development Plan 2011-2031 and Arun Local Plan.
“The development would result in the loss of grades one and two agricultural land. The application fails to provide an acceptable flood risk assessment, drainage strategy and supporting information.
"The proposal, by nature of its design, fails to reflect the rural character of Yapton and Bilsham.”
The planning authority stated that it was ‘willing to provide preapplication advice’ in ‘respect of any future application for a revised development’.