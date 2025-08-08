West Sussex village bridge replacement: Vital pedestrian route is closer to restoration as photos show progress on site

Whites Bridge – used by walkers and cyclists to cross the River Adur at Bramber – was shut by West Sussex County Council in August 2023 after it was deemed unsafe for public use. Structural inspection found it to be in poor condition and ‘beyond economic repair’.

Wooden boards were placed at either end of the bridge to prevent people attempting to cross it.

The closure has disrupted a well-used route for pedestrians, who now have to walk alongside a busy road due to the ‘lack of an off-road alternative’, the council said.

The county council applied to the Marine Management Organisation for a marine licence to undertake demolition and reconstruction of the bridge – on a key footpath linking Steyning and Upper Beeding.

On July 8, a spokesperson said: “West Sussex County Council will soon begin work to replace the closed Whites Footbridge near Steyning, restoring a vital pedestrian route between Upper Beeding and Steyning. The project is planned to start on July 14 and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks.”

Construction works for the replacement bridge will cost an estimated £700,000, according to the Visit Steyning local information service. It will come from the West Sussex County Council capital delivery budget. Additional funding for the footpath re-surfacing work is being provided by the Wilson Memorial Trust.

The works will involve demolishing the existing bridge and constructing a new footbridge.

"At the same time, the council will complete outstanding footpath resurfacing works as part of the White Bridge Link project on the east side of the river,” the council added.

"These improvements will provide a durable, all-weather route between Upper Beeding and Steyning, enhancing accessibility and safety for pedestrians throughout the year.

"The bridge replacement is being funded through the council’s capital delivery budget, while the footpath improvements are supported by the Wilson Memorial Trust and a local community group.”

Whites Bridge, which is owned by the county council and is a public right of way, was originally built in 1903 and was re-decked in 2013.

The council said its works have been coordinated with Southern Gas Networks, which is diverting the gas from the old bridge to under the river. The Environment Agency has also ‘provided advice and support’ on the bridge design and licensing.

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We know how important this route is to the local community, particularly for families and schoolchildren.

"Restoring the bridge and improving the surrounding paths makes it easier and safer for everyone to use and supports our commitment outlined in the Council Plan to help communities fulfil their potential.”

The new bridge is to be used by pedestrians and cyclists only.

In May 2023, Andrew Griffith MP backed a community project to develop a safe track to connect Steyning to Upper Beeding – known as The White Bridge Link.

A new pathway was proposed to run between Kings Barn Lane in Steyning to Saltings Way with:

– A consistent, durable, rolled stone surface for easier walking and cycling in all weathers and in all seasons, sympathetic with the rural location;

– Upgraded gates to enable people on bicycles, all terrain mobility scooters and people with pushchairs to use the path;

– Signage to encourage correct and respectful use.

The latest update on the White Bridge Link from Visit Steyning, in July, read: “It has been nearly two years since the White Bridge was closed, when serious structural problems were discovered with the metalwork supporting this much-used 120 year-old footbridge over the River Adur.

"This was a blow for local residents and a big setback for the White Bridge Link project.

“However, this didn’t stop work beginning on the project. The Saltings Way loop section of the path was completed in Spring this year, providing a high quality new footpath along the riverbank on both sides of Beeding Bridge.

“There’s now some more good news to report. After much discussion and planning, work has started to demolish the current bridge and replace it with a brand new structure.”

As well as replacing the footbridge, work will be carried out to complete the outstanding footpath re-surfacing work on the Beeding side of the river, to ‘create a sound, weather-proof pathway’ surface all the way between Steyning and Upper Beeding.

"All going well, the work should be completed by October this year,” the group added.

“Closure of the current bridge has been a big inconvenience and disappointment for current users. But the end result should worth waiting for. Rather than a muddy path, at last we’ll have an attractive and easily negotiable walking route across the river passable in almost all weather conditions.”

Find out more at https://visitsteyning.co.uk/whitebridgelink/

1 . Work begins to restore key pedestrian link West Sussex County Council has started work to replace the closed Whites Footbridge, 'restoring a vital pedestrian route' between Upper Beeding and Steyning Photo: Eddie Mitchell

