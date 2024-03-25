Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Henry Adams LLP, acting on behalf of Seaward Properties LTD, submitted plans to build 47 dwellings – 30 per cent (14) of which would be provided as affordable homes – on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston.

The controversial application – which received more than 450 letters of objection – was considered at a meeting of the Arun District Council planning committee last Wednesday (March 20).

The decision was made – by a narrow margin of six votes to five – to approve the proposal conditionally, subject to a Section 106 agreement.

Local residents are upset about plans for a housing development on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston. Photo: SR Staff/National World / SR24031502

Some members of the public gallery are said to have reacted angrily to the decision and security had to be called.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Following the incident that happened at the planning committee meeting on March 20, 2024, where a member of the public approached one of our councillors, we would like to make it clear that threatening behaviour or language of any kind towards a councillor, officer or member of the public, is taken very seriously.

"We will not tolerate our councillors, officers or any member of the public visiting our premises, being made to feel unsafe and in fear. This matter has been reported to the police and we will not be commenting further at this time.”

This comes after Kingston Parish Council said its members were ‘shocked and horrified' after the housing plan for the area was recommended for approval by district council officials.

This application is a resubmission following the refusal of application earlier this year for 48 dwellings on this site. Photo: SR Staff/National World / SR24031502

The parishes of Kingston, East Preston, Angmering, Ferring and Rustington all made strong objections during the consultation period.

Geraldine Walker, the chairman of Kingston Parish Council, said: “Members of [the] council are shocked and horrified that there is an officer recommendation to approve this application on land that is important for its Grade 1 agricultural use, its protected countryside location in the strategic gap and its importance to the local community.”

Following the planning committee hearing, a district council spokesperson said: “I’ve been told that the next stage is that planning officers will be working in accordance with the decision of the planning committee. They granted delegated authority to complete the s106 legal agreement and then issue the planning permission. We’re unable to put a timescale on this at this point.” The application is a resubmission following the refusal of application earlier this year for 48 dwellings on this site.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “The 33 market dwellings would comprise a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced housing. They would be mostly two storey in height with six 2.5 storey properties.

"Arun District Council are unable to demonstrate an adequate supply of housing land. This is acknowledged by the council during pre-application discussion, its decisions on recent applications and appeal decisions.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, was among those to speak out about his concerns.

He told the Worthing Herald: “The council have got themselves into a muddle. There is no clear direction.

"I hope the councillors will overturn the officer’s comments and keep this land for agriculture use and keep the gaps between the villages and the hamlets.

"In the middle of towns and cities, there have been no objections to house building. People can go and live there at reasonable costs, at low heating prices.

"You do not have to cover every bit of vineyard, golf course, horticultural nursery and playground in between the villages and towns of West Sussex.

"We do not want Highdown Vineyard covered in homes and we do not want top grade agriculture land at Kingston covered in homes.”

Kingston Parish Council thanked those who attended the planning meeting last week to ‘speak or observe’.

A spokesperson added: “We have been asked what other actions residents can take. This council has submitted a call-in request to the planning casework unit asking that the application be called in for a decision by the Secretary of State.

“Anyone can do this before the Section 106 agreement is made and approved – date for this is unknown so please act quickly.