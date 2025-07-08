Work to restore key local pedestrian link at Whites Footbridge set to begin

West Sussex County Council

West Sussex County Council will soon begin work to replace the closed Whites Footbridge near Steyning, restoring a vital pedestrian route between Upper Beeding and Steyning. The project is planned to start on 14 July 2025 and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks.

The existing bridge was closed on 24 August 2023 after a structural inspection found it to be in poor condition and beyond economic repair. Since then, the closure has disrupted a well-used route for pedestrians who now have to walk alongside a busy road due to the lack of an off-road alternative.

The upcoming works will involve demolishing the existing bridge and constructing a new footbridge. At the same time, the council will complete outstanding footpath resurfacing works as part of the White Bridge Link project on the east side of the river. These improvements will provide a durable, all-weather route between Upper Beeding and Steyning, enhancing accessibility and safety for pedestrians throughout the year.

The bridge replacement is being funded through the council’s capital delivery budget, while the footpath improvements are supported by the Wilson Memorial Trust and a local community group. The works have been coordinated with Southern Gas Networks, who are currently diverting the gas from the old bridge to under the river. The Environment Agency has also provided advice and support on the bridge design and licensing. The start date of the bridge replacement works is subject to the gas diversion being completed.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, says: “We know how important this route is to the local community, particularly for families and schoolchildren. Restoring the bridge and improving the surrounding paths makes it easier and safer for everyone to use and supports our commitment outlined in the Council Plan to help communities fulfil their potential.”