Repairs to Worthing's High Street multi-storey car park have been approved. Picture: Adur and Worthing Planning Portal, NORR Architects via the Local Democracy Reporting Service

Repairs to Worthing’s High Street multi-storey car park worth about half-a-million pounds have been approved by council officers.

In a decision on the council’s website it was revealed a repairs contract worth £483,598 excluding VAT had been awarded to Makers Construction.

The decision was made by Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration Caroline Baxter (Lab, Central), and Adur District Council’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure Jude Harvey (Lab, Southwick Green).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a report on the decision, the 644-space car park dates back to the 1970s and generates around £1,021,230 annually for Worthing Borough Council, which said it played an ‘important role’ in ensuring the town had enough parking for visitors and residents alike.

The Worthing Heat Network's energy centre will be built outside the High Street multi-storey. Picture: Worthing Borough Council planning portal via the Local Democracy Reporting Service

The report said the decision was also taken in preparation for the installation of the Worthing Heat Network’s energy centre, which will see industrial air source heat pumps, a flue vent and acoustic barriers installed at the site.

It said the repairs and maintenance work needed to last for at least 30 years, as this was the time the council expected the energy centre to remain there.

Council officers said on the decision: “Not to carry out works would prevent commencement of the Heat Network project and have a detrimental effect on the integrity of the car park. The necessary repairs are critical for the planned plant installations scheduled for autumn 2024 and vital for maintaining the structural integrity of the car park. The car park plays an important role in our local economy and its revenue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said given the future of nearby Grafton multi-storey car park was ‘under review’ after the council agreed to sell the building in November last year, the High Street multi-storey was ‘even more important’ to the town.

It said the council’s current capital budget included sufficient funds for the repairs and that a ‘works budget’ would be established to manage the scheme’s finances.

Initial construction work for the Worthing Heat Network was started last week by main developer Heimeko Power, which has partnered with the council to deliver the £500million scheme.

The decision was published on July 25 and will come into effect on August 2 if it is not called in by councillors for review.