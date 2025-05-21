Rubbish has been dumped behind the disused Post Office in Goring Road.

It is a repeat of an incident in February 2024, when local residents reported a ‘major health hazard’ after household items were abandoned.

Worthing Borough Council said at the time: “Nearby residents have kindly notified us of the offence in Goring Road, but the land affected is privately owned, meaning it’s the responsibility of the occupier to clear.”

The latest council statement, on Wednesday, May 21, reads: “We’re sorry that residents are again being impacted by fly-tipped waste near the parade of shops in Goring Road.

“We helped clear the mess last year out of courtesy for nearby residents and businesses, but the bill was never paid by the landowner, who is legally responsible to manage the space. “We have written to the landowner, asking them to clear the latest fly-tipping mess as soon as possible as it’s disturbing a public place and affecting residents. If no attempt is made by the landowner to address the incident, then further action will be taken against them.

“Fly-tipping is illegal and we will take action as soon as possible to ensure waste is cleared. If residents have evidence to identify someone who’s dumped items illegally, we will investigate and take action against them if appropriate."

To report a fly-tipping incident, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/report-it/.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

