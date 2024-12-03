Works to build 11 new council homes in Worthing have begun.

Worthing Borough Council’s contractor, Sunninghill, has ‘started the groundworks’ on the site of the old RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road.

It is hoped the new homes will mean people can housed closer to their loved ones – as the council is currently moving ‘hundreds of families outside the area’.

"Work has now begun on the construction of our 11 new energy-efficient council homes for Worthing residents in need of somewhere to live,” a council update on social media read.

"Last month members of the Sunninghill team and some of our officers held an open session at Worthing Town Hall for residents to ask questions and give us their thoughts about the upcoming work.

"We’re grateful to everyone who came out to speak to us and will ensure we do everything we can to minimise the impact of the project on the neighbours.”

Worthing’s old RAF Air Cadets site was demolished as part of the council plans.

The council said there are ‘almost 2,000 households’ on the housing register in Worthing and these new properties ‘will mean we can help local families who are at risk of becoming homeless’.

A spokesperson added: “We are currently having to house hundreds of families outside the area, away from their friends, relatives, jobs and schools, which damages their quality of life and is very expensive.

"The project will mean that as well as bringing Worthing residents back to Worthing, we’ll be able to focus more of our resources on providing services to the community. We’ve secured around £800,000 of government cash to help fund the development.

"We hope the first Worthing residents will be able to move into the new homes in the winter of 2025.”