Worthing RAF Air Cadets site demolished - This is why

Worthing’s old RAF Air Cadets site has been demolished as part of council plans to provide emergency accommodation for families in need.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

Plans to demolish and convert the RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road were approved in April. Worthing Borough Council hoped to save £120,000 per year after plans to build 11 flats for temporary/emergency accommodation were given the green light.

Photos taken this week show the building has now been demolished, with building works set to follow.

After submitting the application in January, the council said it was ‘determined to tackle the housing crisis’ in the town and wanted to transform the empty brownfield site at 20-22 Victoria Road ‘to help with the issue’.

Worthing’s old RAF Air Cadets site has been demolished as part of council plans to provide emergency accommodation for families in need. Photo: Eddie MitchellWorthing’s old RAF Air Cadets site has been demolished as part of council plans to provide emergency accommodation for families in need. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“We have been given £104,000 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to prepare the site for development,” a spokesperson said at the time.

"And now we have submitted a formal planning application to build 11 emergency accommodation flats with communal gardens on the land, following consultation events which were held with local residents in July.

“There is a budget of £3 million, but the scheme is designed to save money by reducing the need to use hotel and B&B accommodation as emergency housing for families who would otherwise have nowhere to stay. In addition, the scheme has been designed to deliver highly energy efficient homes by local architects ECE.”

Councillor Emma Taylor, Worthing's cabinet member for citizen services, said Worthing had a ‘real housing shortage’ and the council was ‘totally committed’ to easing that and ‘delivering sustainable housing at accessible rents’ for those who are on the waiting list.

After submitting the application in January, the council said it was ‘determined to tackle the housing crisis’ in the town and wanted to transform the empty brownfield site at 20-22 Victoria Road ‘to help with the issue’. Photo: Adur & Worthing CouncilsAfter submitting the application in January, the council said it was ‘determined to tackle the housing crisis’ in the town and wanted to transform the empty brownfield site at 20-22 Victoria Road ‘to help with the issue’. Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils
"It is fantastic news that this much-needed project is moving forward,” she said in January.

“We have listened to residents through our consultations and providing much-needed housing on this empty brownfield site is a win-win situation for both residents and the council.

“It will save money in the long term by lessening the need to pay for costly temporary accommodation such as hotels and bed and breakfasts, but more importantly will put a proper roof over the heads of families in need.”

Plans to demolish and convert the RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road were approved in April. Photo: Eddie MitchellPlans to demolish and convert the RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road were approved in April. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
