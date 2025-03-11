This comes after investigation work under Worthing Lido in December gave fresh hope that the building could be preserved for future generations.

Worthing Borough Council commissioned structural experts Terra Firma to examine the ground underneath the lido to provide a better understanding of the site, which will be 100-years-old this summer.

Photos taken this week show more structural checks have been carried out at the grade II listed amusement park.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “The lido is a much-loved feature on our seafront and we’re committed to protecting and preserving it for future generations.

“Maintenance of the building is the responsibility of the tenant and we’re in regular contact with them to ensure any works required are carried out.

“We’re currently developing plans to work with the community to create a blueprint, so we can work together to safeguard the lido, pier and other key heritage sites along our coastline for everyone to enjoy for the next 25 years and beyond.”

A petition was set up in December, calling for the owners of Worthing Lido to take action, as it ‘now stands in disrepair’ and is ‘perilously close to falling into the sea’.

The petition called for Worthing Borough Council to inform the public of their plans to repair and renovate it 'in a manner fitting for such a significant historical structure' - and their 'funding initiatives such as applying to English Heritage'.

Four months on, the petition has been signed by more than 1,300 people. To add your signature, visit www.change.org/p/urgent-repair-and-renovation-of-the-worthing-lido?

1 . Worthing Lido Photos taken this week show more structural checks have been carried out at the grade II listed amusement park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Lido Photos taken this week show more structural checks have been carried out at the grade II listed amusement park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing Lido Photos taken this week show more structural checks have been carried out at the grade II listed amusement park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell