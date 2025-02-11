The council has a 'list of minor repairs' to carry out at Worthing Pier when the 'tide goes out far enough'.

Whilst Worthing Borough Council contractors were installing a new steel support structure on the pier in November and December – engineers were on the beach ‘examining the pier’s substructure as part of their normal inspection regime’.

"Those visual inspections allowed them to draw up a list of minor repairs that need to be carried out regularly as part of ongoing maintenance for a structure of the pier’s age,” a council spokesperson said.

"Like the early stages of the work to install the support structure, the minor repairs can only be carried out during each month’s spring low tides, when the tide goes out far enough for us to have a good amount of time on the beach.

A Worthing Borough Council team has been out to inspect the pier’s new steel support structure to 'confirm that it is doing its job'. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"Last week we were out measuring up ahead of this month’s spring low tides, which start around February 27, so once the conditions are right we can get to work straight away.”

The council said residents and visitors to the pier will see workers tightening bolts and replacing tie bars and bull bars underneath the pier.

“The team have also been out to inspect the pier’s new steel support structure to confirm that it is doing its job,” the spokesperson added.

"We’ll keep you updated here about our maintenance work as well as our plans to work with the community to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”