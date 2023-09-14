Routine maintenance works have been carried out at Worthing Pier – which has been named among the most ‘Instagrammable piers’ in the UK.

Diggers were seen at work on the beach last Thursday (September 7).

Worthing Borough Council said the photos showed its contractors, Mackley, ‘in the process of doing routine maintenance’ on the pier.

A spokesperson added: “This includes bolt tightening and the replacement of clamps and timbers at the southern end of the pier and the landing stage substructure.”

This comes after Fenetic Wellbeing, a leading mobility company committed to enhancing the well-being and independence of individuals with mobility challenges, released a list of the most picturesque piers in the UK that are also accessible for wheelchair users.

Having looked at the number of Instagram hashtags used for each pier across England, Scotland and Wales to determine the UK's most picturesque pier, mobility experts then evaluated each destination's wheelchair accessibility.

Fenetic Wellbeing's research has found that Hastings, Worthing, Eastbourne and Brighton Pier are all named in the top ten most picturesque piers, and have been approved by mobility experts as perfect for a wheelchair-friendly day out. Click here to read more.

