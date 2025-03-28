Worthing’s Chatsmore Farm: Latest battle against development is won

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest battle to save one of Worthing’s green gaps from development has been won.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Planning Inspectorate has rejected Persimmon Homes’ appeal against the Worthing Borough Council’s refusal to grant planning permission for 475 properties on the green gap between Worthing and Ferring.

The decision comes after more than three years of legal challenge through the planning system and the courts since Worthing’s planning committee rejected the application for the site in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Persimmon must now either give up its challenge to the council’s decision or appeal to the High Court.

A number of protests against plans for development have been held at Chatsmore Farm – including this one in March, 2022. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Councillor Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “We have always been clear that we would fight to protect Chatsmore Farm from development and I’m delighted and relieved by the planning inspector’s decision.

“As a council for the community, we have worked alongside residents and campaigners to defend this piece of land that has been designated as green space in our Local Plan. The community has been united in its opposition to Persimmon’s plans and I’m grateful to everyone who has been involved.

“We recognise the pressing need for more new homes in Worthing, particularly genuinely affordable homes, but they must be in the right areas, not on green spaces like Chatsmore Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s now time for Persimmon to abandon its housing plans for Chatsmore Farm. We’d be happy to work with its team to come up with ideas for how the area could be used to benefit the community.”

The battle over Chatsmore Farm has raged since Worthing’s planning committee turned down Persimmon’s application for planning permission in March 2021.

The developer successfully challenged the committee’s decision at a planning inquiry but the inquiry’s decision was subsequently quashed by the High Court after the council appealed against it. The Court of Appeal then rejected Persimmon’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling.

The case was then passed to a different inspector from the Planning Inspectorate to consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector, Yvonne Wright, heard evidence from the developer, the council and local residents and campaigners at hearings at Worthing Town Hall in September and October last year.

In her ruling, the inspector said the development would ‘substantially reduce’ the green gap between Worthing and Ferring, which would ‘compromise its integrity as an important gap’ and “erode its purpose”.

Persimmon said Worthing Borough Council’s local development plan only allocates housing sites to meet 26 per cent of Worthing’s assessed housing need – more than 10,000 homes short of what is required – and that there were more than 1,900 households on the council’s waiting list.

A spokesperson for the developer added: “We are naturally disappointed with the decision of the planning inspector. Our goal all along has been to help alleviate Worthing’s exceptional housing need by building affordable homes for local people.”