A council in West Sussex has written to the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, raising 'significant concerns' about the government's planning system reform.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is seeking views on how it might revise national planning policy to ‘support our wider objectives’.

Arun District Council has gone as far as to say the changes ‘would be catastrophic for the district of Arun’ and the local authority would be ‘set up to fail’ due to unrealistic housing targets.

This consultation, on proposed reforms to the national planning policy framework (NPPF) began on Tuesday, July 30 and closed at 11.45pm on Tuesday, September 24.

Arun District Council has written to the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, raising 'significant concerns' about the government's planning system reform. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A trustee from CPRE Sussex – a countryside charity – told Sussex World that proposed reforms will ‘reduce substantially’ the decision-taking role of councils and elected representatives, and ‘lay communities open to increased and relentless pressure from developers’.

Dr Roger Smith added: “Wake up Sussex, there is a tsunami of development coming.” Click here to read more

And now, Arun District Council has sent a letter to The Right Honourable Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Prime Minster & Secretary of State for Housing and Communities and Local Government.

The letter has been signed by Martin Lury (leader of the council and leader of the Liberal Democrat group); Shaun Gunner (leader of the Conservative group) and Mike Northeast (leader of the Labour group).

Arun District Council said its local MPs ‘have been sent a copy of the same letter and asked to offer support’.

The opening of the letter, which you can read in full here, notes: “We write to you as Group Leaders as there is cross-party agreement that there are significant concerns around the proposed changes to the NPPF that are currently being consulted upon.

"If these changes were implemented, they would be catastrophic for the district of Arun.

"The proposed NPPF changes appear to rest on the premise that the planning system is solely responsible for the shortfall in housing delivery and thus continue to penalise councils for missing housing targets. This is simply not true.

"In Arun's case, on closer inspection, with circa 8,000 unimplemented permissions, it is abundantly clear that the shortfall is not due to an insufficient number of planning permissions being granted by the authority, but conversely due to the rate at which residential permissions are being built out by the development industry.

"Hence the new proposed NPPF continues to punish councils for matters completely outside their control. This is neither fair, nor workable and penalties should be applied to developers sitting on permissions as they are the root cause for delay.

"Another flawed premise is that by greatly increasing housing numbers (by 38 per cent in West Sussex, our council area), the target numbers will be achieved.

"This ignores both market absorption rates and with another flawed presumption that developers will flood the market with homes thus reducing their prized profit margins. Furthermore, developers do not have the skilled workforce or plentiful supply of materials to meet these much higher targets. The assumption that developers will build at significantly higher rates that will decrease the value of their product is risible, at best!

"Given such conditions, the five per cent buffer proposed, coupled with the 20 per cent buffer applied for historic poor performance will see Arun District Council's annual housing target rise from 1,342 to 1,409 initially and ending up at 1691 to reflect the additional 20 per cent buffer.

"Current housing targets have proved to be unattainable with completions in recent years only averaging just over 700/year. As stated above, this delivery is not constrained by planning permissions at all.

"The proposed figures are totally unrealistic and will not be achieved. The required new figure will mean that Arun will effectively have to demonstrate a deliverable housing supply of six years which will undoubtedly prove insurmountable and thus the local authority is simply being set up to fail.

“Incidentally Arun's current housing target sees this authority as having the highest one of any non-metropolitan district or borough in the country and 300 more than any other West Sussex authority, all the more galling given the constraints of the area with parts of the South Downs National Park to the north and the sea to the south."

The letter went on to note that: “Just building houses galore will not solve the housing crisis, as affordability is key to any solution.”

The letter was sent on behalf of all councillors who represent the Arun district and has been ‘agreed by all political groups’.

The UK Government has made clear that ‘sustained economic growth’ is the ‘only route to improving the prosperity’ of the country and the ‘living standards of working people’.

The document added: “Our approach to delivering this growth will focus on three pillars: stability, investment and reform.

“Nowhere is decisive reform needed more urgently than in our planning system. The December 2023 changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) were disruptive to the sector and detrimental to housing supply. The chancellor’s speech on July 8 committed to consulting on reforms to the NPPF to take a different, growth-focused approach.

“Today, we set out specific changes we propose to make immediately to the NPPF following this consultation. These changes – amending the planning framework, and universal, ambitious local plan coverage – are vital to deliver the government’s commitments to achieve economic growth and build 1.5 million new homes.”