Crawley election candidates revealed with control of council up for grabs

Twelve of the 36 seats are being contested on May 5 and 43 candidates have put themselves forward.

They are (all from Crawley unless stated):

Bewbush & North Broadfield

A third of seats are up for election at Crawley Borough Council next month

Tan BUI, of London (Independent)

Robin BURNHAM (Independent)

Jonathan PURDY (Conservative)

Sharmila SIVARAJAH (Labour)

Holly Rose SMITH (Green)

Broadfield

Parveen Sarwar KHAN (Liberal Democrat)

Valerie Susan KNIGHT (Conservative)

Tim LUNNON (Labour)

Carolina MORRA (Heritage Party)

Furnace Green

Allan Peter GRIFFITHS (Reform UK)

Hazel HELLIER (Conservative)

Angharad Dawn OLD (Liberal Democrat)

Jason Robert Albert VINE (Labour And Co-operative Party)

Ifield

Jilly HART (Labour)

Lawrence Carl MALLINSON (Liberal Democrat)

Ines Elva MANNING (Green Party)

Martin Alan STONE, of Mannings Heath (Conservative)

Langley Green & Tushmore

Tahir Hussain ASHRAF (Conservative)

Iain Bradley Martin DICKSON (Green Party)

Tahira RANA (Labour)

Mike SARGENT (Liberal Democrat)

Maidenbower

Jennifer MILLAR-SMITH (Conservative)

Max PERRY (Green Party)

Peter Charles SMITH (Labour)

Northgate & West Green

David Lee ANDERSON (Liberal Democrat)

John Richard ATHERTON (Green Party)

Gurinder JHANS (Labour)

Tony JOHNSON (Conservative)

Pound Hill North & Forge Wood

Tina BELBEN (Conservative)

Justin RUSSELL (Labour)

Pound Hill South & Worth

Matthew Stephen GAFFAR (Labour)

Cyril James GAMBRELL (Green Party)

Bob LANZER (Conservative)

Southgate

Andrew EASTMAN (Liberal Democrat)

Robin David FITTON (Green Party)

Yasmin KHAN (Labour)

Jan TARRANT (Conservative)

Three Bridges

Craig Martin BURKE (Conservative)

Danielle KAIL (Green Party)

Stephen PRITCHARD (Labour And Co-operative Party)

Paul TAYLOR-BURR (Liberal Democrat)

Tilgate

Khayla ABU MOSA (Labour)

Maureen MWAGALE (Conservative)

Currently, the council is in No Overall Control, with 18 Conservative councillors, 17 Labour and one Independent.

