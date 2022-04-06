Crawley election candidates revealed with control of council up for grabs

Twelve of the 36 seats are being contested on May 5 and 43 candidates have put themselves forward.
They are (all from Crawley unless stated):
Bewbush & North Broadfield
Tan BUI, of London (Independent)
Robin BURNHAM (Independent)
Jonathan PURDY (Conservative)
Sharmila SIVARAJAH (Labour)
Holly Rose SMITH (Green)
Broadfield
Parveen Sarwar KHAN (Liberal Democrat)
Valerie Susan KNIGHT (Conservative)
Tim LUNNON (Labour)
Carolina MORRA (Heritage Party)
Furnace Green
Allan Peter GRIFFITHS (Reform UK)
Hazel HELLIER (Conservative)
Angharad Dawn OLD (Liberal Democrat)
Jason Robert Albert VINE (Labour And Co-operative Party)
Ifield
Jilly HART (Labour)
Lawrence Carl MALLINSON (Liberal Democrat)
Ines Elva MANNING (Green Party)
Martin Alan STONE, of Mannings Heath (Conservative)
Langley Green & Tushmore
Tahir Hussain ASHRAF (Conservative)
Iain Bradley Martin DICKSON (Green Party)
Tahira RANA (Labour)
Mike SARGENT (Liberal Democrat)
Maidenbower
Jennifer MILLAR-SMITH (Conservative)
Max PERRY (Green Party)
Peter Charles SMITH (Labour)
Northgate & West Green
David Lee ANDERSON (Liberal Democrat)
John Richard ATHERTON (Green Party)
Gurinder JHANS (Labour)
Tony JOHNSON (Conservative)
Pound Hill North & Forge Wood
Tina BELBEN (Conservative)
Justin RUSSELL (Labour)
Pound Hill South & Worth
Matthew Stephen GAFFAR (Labour)
Cyril James GAMBRELL (Green Party)
Bob LANZER (Conservative)
Southgate
Andrew EASTMAN (Liberal Democrat)
Robin David FITTON (Green Party)
Yasmin KHAN (Labour)
Jan TARRANT (Conservative)
Three Bridges
Craig Martin BURKE (Conservative)
Danielle KAIL (Green Party)
Stephen PRITCHARD (Labour And Co-operative Party)
Paul TAYLOR-BURR (Liberal Democrat)
Tilgate
Khayla ABU MOSA (Labour)
Maureen MWAGALE (Conservative)
Currently, the council is in No Overall Control, with 18 Conservative councillors, 17 Labour and one Independent.