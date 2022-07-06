Crawley MP Henry Smith calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Already rocked by Partygate, the Prime Minister has been widely criticised for his handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Sajid Javid resigned as Health Secretary last night, while Rishi Sunak stood down as Chancellor. They have been followed by a steady stream of government ministers today.

Mr Smith has today joined those calling for Mr Johnson to resign.

Henry Smith, Crawley MP

He said in a statement: “The Prime Minister has led our country through the most challenging periods in more than a generation and has continued to get the significant policy decisions right.

“The delivery of the British people’s vote to exit the EU was finally confirmed after years of delay by many in Parliament who sought to overturn this democratic decision.

“Additionally, securing more than 70 global trade agreements, a world-leading Covid-19 vaccination programme – which allowed the UK to open up before many other comparable economies – and a successful COP26 international climate summit, are all significant achievements.

“The UK being at the forefront of international support for the people of Ukraine is the correct decision and will be remembered as historic right.

“However, in spite of these achievements, the unnecessary personal decision errors which have been made in Downing Street mean that for the sake of our country we now need new leadership.

“Our country must be able to realise the benefits of the significant achievements won by this government without the distractions or personal mistakes and to continue addressing global cost of living pressures, plus countering Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Therefore, I believe it is in the interests of our country for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party.”

Mr Smith is not the only Sussex MP to also call for the PM to resign today. Sally-Ann Hart (Hastings and Rye), Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne) and Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) have all said it is time for him to go, while Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies has resigned as the government's employment minister.