Crawley MP Henry Smith welcomes progress of new trophy hunting imports ban bill

The Crawley MP’s own legislation on this issue was approved by the House of Commons in March 2023, before going on to be blocked by a small number of members of the House of Lords, with the legislation falling at the prorogation of Parliament last October.

Mr Smith is now supporting an identical Bill which has been brought forward by Warley MP John Spellar.

Speaking in Central Lobby after the debate had concluded, Mr Smith said: “People throughout the country want this Bill to pass, indeed I’m grateful for the messages of support I’ve received from people throughout Crawley.

“This legislation fulfils a commitment made in the manifesto which I stood on at the last General Election. It was a privilege to speak in support of this Bill and I hope that it will be formally approved by the House of Commons – again – in the near future.”

The Minister for Nature, Rebecca Pow, confirmed that the Government supports this Bill, as it did for Mr Smith’s legislation previously. The Bill passed second reading by 49 votes to 0.

Speaking in support of the Bill during the debate in the House of Commons, Mr Smith said: “As we have heard, the Bill enjoys the support of well over four fifths of the British public.

“Indeed, there was a commitment to do what the Bill proposes in a manifesto on which I stood for election four-and-a-half years ago, and I understand that that commitment has been reflected in the manifestos of many other parties represented in this House.”

On the scope of the Bill, Mr Smith said: “As I said, this is import legislation; its territorial extent is Great Britain. It is about what we choose to import to this country, and a clear majority of the British people do not want the body parts of endangered species imported here, because they care about these majestic species and want them to continue to exist, for the sake of their children, grandchildren and many generations to come.

“The idea that killing an endangered species saves an endangered species is absurd and should be called out for what it is.”

On the importance of this legislation becoming law, Mr Smith said: “I could speak with passion on this principle for hours, but I am conscious of parliamentary procedure, and I do not want to detain the Bill’s passage any further.

“I once again call on honourable and right honourable Members from across this elected House to send a clear message – we in this country choose not to import the body parts of trophy-hunted endangered species to Great Britain.”