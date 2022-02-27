Crawley's Ukrainian community hold peaceful protest against Putin's war - picture special

Organised by Nataliya Dekremer, who has lived in the UK for 13 years, the peaceful protest saw people bring posters and signs demonstrating against the War. Watch the video of the gathering here.

Mrs Dekremer spoke and led the gathering in singing the Ukrainian National Anthem. MP Henry Smith also spoke and chanted 'Stop the War'.

See also Ukraine crisis: Sussex finance expert warns of rising fuel and food prices and problems for borrowers ahead

Mrs Dekremer, who lives in Crawley Down, was amazed by the turnout and said how important it is people are aware of what is going ion in her home country.

She said: "I organised this protest because there is a war going on in my own country I have a lot of family members who are there at the moment in West Ukraine."

Ingrida Kazlauskiene, a Lithuanian, also gave a passionate speech about why this war should not be happening and how it will affect other countries in the area. You can see Mrs Kazlauskiene's full speech in our Facebook Live video.

Below are pictures of the gathering in the town centre.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Tatiana, Alex, Slav and Yulia Photo Sales

2. Peaceful protestors in Queens Square Photo Sales

3. Ingrida Kazlauskiene Photo Sales

4. People carried signs and flags in support Photo Sales