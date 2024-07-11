Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes District Council said time is running out for voluntary organisations and community groups in the district to bid for community grants of up to £10,000.

The council said applications for their Community Grants Programme need to be submitted by midnight on Tuesday, July 30.

They added that under category one, Cost of Living, grants of £500-£10,000 a year are available, and under category two, Equality and Inclusion, grants from £200 to £5,000 a year are available.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Leisure, said: “We are fully committed to supporting our local voluntary sector and these grants recognise the immense contribution that community groups make in Lewes district. In recent years, we have extended our funding cycle so that money is awarded annually for three years rather than one, providing local groups with more security and greater opportunity to make longer terms plans for their valuable work.”

The council said successful applicants will receive their first of three annual grants in April 2025. Applications must demonstrate clearly how their project or service meets the criteria set out in the grants programme brochure. Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDC-community-grants to find out more.

A council spokesperson said: “Those that apply will be considered by the Grants Working Group, with recommendations presented to Cabinet in November 2024 and applicants informed before Christmas. Payments will commence in April 2025. Applications are welcomed from voluntary sector organisations, including branches of national charities, and local constituted groups. For any questions about eligibility, contact [email protected].”