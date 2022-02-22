Decision due on major facilities for Chichester Whitehouse Farm development

An application covering the appearance and layout of the employment, retail, community, healthcare and play development will be put to the district council’s planning committee on March 2.

Outline permission for the local centre, on land west of Centurion Way, was given in 2018.

If approved, it will include four office buildings, a health care facility, a community centre – including a children’s day nursery – and eight affordable flats on two floors above shops.

Proposed local centre buildings in the Whitehouse Farm development west of Chichester

There will also be a Play and Multi-Use Games Area.

A report to the committee said the proposals demonstrated ‘a good standard of design’.

Applicants Miller Homes Ltd And Vistry Group Ltd added: “The local centre as a whole is a key component of the overall West of Chichester development and an important element of creating a sustainable community.

“Its central location means it is within easy walking and cycling distance of every home and its position means it maximises opportunities for social interaction and community linkages.

“Vistry Homes and Miller Homes are proud to bring the Local Centre forward and consider the proposals will provide a high quality group of assets for the benefit of the whole West of Chichester community.”