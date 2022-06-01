On Wednesday (June 8), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application to build 36 new homes on land south of Goldbridge Road.

The application follows on from a previous scheme, which was withdrawn by developers after being recommended for refusal due to concerns around its design.

While the site is included within the village’s Neighbourhood Plan, the proposals have seen objections raised by Newick Parish Council, which argues the scheme’s proposed design is unsuitable for the surrounding area.

Development site south of Goldbridge Road

The parish council also argues the number of houses would exceed the 30 houses set out for the site within the Newick Neighbourhood Plan, while also using less than the full area of the site. Similar objections have been raised by a number of local residents.

Residents have also raised concerns about surface water flooding on the site, for which drainage arrangements have, at time of publication, not yet been fully confirmed. However, the scheme is recommended for approval subject to conditions, which would be expected to ensure these arrangements are in place.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposed development is considered to represent sustainable development. It would provide environmental gains by way of introducing new habitat as part of the site landscaping scheme and reducing pressure to develop surrounding greenfield sites.