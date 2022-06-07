Franco Manca wants to open a restaurant in the city, but Chichester City Council has objected to the ‘unacceptable’ illumination on the proposed signage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision on four illuminated signs with trough lighting is due to be made by Chichester District Council’s planning committee next Wednesday (June 15).

Proposed new signs for Franco Manca, planned in South Street, Chichester opposite the Market Cross

The Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee has also objected, arguing the plans are contrary to shop front guidance.

But according to CDC planning officers the proposed advertisements have been assessed to take account of the design and characteristics of the ‘positive’ host building, replicating the existing fascia sizes and respecting the absence of fascia in the southern portion of the east elevation.

Meanwhile following consultee responses and officer guidance, the applicant had agreed to retain the timber fascia rather than replace it with aluminium and to add the number of the property.

The officers’ report suggested the proposed dark staining with black metal trim around the edge is ‘considered to be an acceptable contemporary choice which responds to the existing fenestration and is compatible with the colour scheme present within the Gold Arts building’.