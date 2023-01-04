A partner to deliver the long-awaited regeneration of Teville Gate will be sought by Worthing Borough Council.

Then in March last year, senior councillors agreed to work with Hyde Housing to bring forward 343 affordable homes and more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However since Labour has now taken over the running of the council, a fresh marketing exercise is set to be undertaken to ensure other interested parties to express their interest.

The Teville Gate site in Worthing, July 2021. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could be approved by the council’s cabinet members on Thursday January 12.

Bids would be considered on financial viability and implementation/deliverability criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have identified seven aspirations for the site. These are:

Worthing’s front door – the development should deliver high quality architecture that reflects the local character of the town, with homes highly energy efficient and car free other than for disabled residents who rely on private vehicles. Housing – ensure a mixed, inclusive and sustainable community by seeking a variety of housing suitable for existing and future households. Better public space – the site needs to deliver an important public space connecting people from the railway station to the town centre Getting about – Connecting the railway station and the town centre with regular reliable public transport, with the site supporting the creation of a public transport hub. Inclusion and participation – Involves residents throughout design processes to utilise their local knowledge and ensure accountability. Jobs & enterprise – The developers will work with local organisations and the community to ensure the scheme provides a platform for community

Advertisement Hide Ad

wealth building through training and skills development at all stages to lower the barriers for local residents.

Sustainability & environment – Ensure the neighbourhood exemplifies the best sustainable building and design solutions to support our changing climate by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pursuing a zero carbon future at the same time as implementing biodiversity enrichment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are anticipating a preferred partner would be identified early in 2023, with a view to having an agreement in place by Summer 2023.