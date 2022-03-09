Here’s the developer which could help finally deliver Teville Gate redevelopment

The site has been cleared and remains empty after a string of projects led by different owners have fallen through over the years.

Now registered provider Hyde Housing could be brought in to deliver a mixed-use redevelopment of Teville Gate.

The current empty Teville Gate site in Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A proposed scheme would be for 343 homes across three blocks, a food store, commercial and community space as well as car parking.

All the homes would be affordable, with a 40 per cent social rent and 60 per cent shared ownership split.

Plans are still at an early stage and could change after engagement and consultation with the public.

The collaboration with Hyde is due to be discussed by the council’s executive members at a meeting on Wednesday (March 16).

According to an officer's report: "It is proposed that the partnership would be delivered through a 'land deal' structure whereby the parties would collaborate on designing a proposal through the design preparation and planning stages of the project.

“Following grant of planning permission the council would then sell the land to Hyde at a value that would be determined through a valuation process to ensure best consideration is achieved by the council.

“Hyde would then construct the scheme in line with the approved planning permission and would manage the development for the long term.

“The council would have nomination rights on a number of the homes to address the council’s housing waiting list.”

Hyde has also expressed a ‘strong commitment’ to delivering a high quality public realm as part of the scheme and a sustainable design in line with the council’s commitment to the climate emergency.

An initial timescale suggests permission would could be secured next winter and site preparation start next spring, with construction lasting until 2026.