Eastbourne mayor elected for second year

The mayor of Eastbourne has been elected unanimously for a second year.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:12 am

Councillor Pat Rodohan was first elected in 2021 but his year in office was interrupted by covid.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, who proposed Councillor Rodohan, said, “Despite the challenges of the last year, the mayor has still managed to fulfil many engagements and raise money for his various charities.

“However, I am absolutely delighted that he will serve a second year and get the opportunity to carry out all his duties and fundraising over the next 12 months.”

Pat Rodohan (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Councillor Candy Vaughan was elected deputy mayor after Councillor Helen Burton stood down.

Councillor Rodohan said, “I would like to express my most grateful thanks to Councillor Burton for her support over the last year. It has been a testing year but most importantly we have still raised vital funds for charity.

“Councillor Vaughan will make an excellent deputy mayor and I am looking forward to planning the year ahead with her in the coming weeks.”

One major event already scheduled is a service of thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

