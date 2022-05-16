The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Eastbourne service to be held

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee civic thanksgiving service will be held at the Welcome Building, Compton Road on Thursday, June 2, from 4.30pm.

Eastbourne mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan will host the service – which will be followed by refreshments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said, “The Queen has been an inspiration during her remarkable seven decades on the throne and I invite the people of Eastbourne to join with me and others at this service to celebrate her momentous service to the country.

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“It will be a special weekend with lots of parties and other activities taking place across the town for everyone to enjoy and honour the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.”

The event is being organised by the mayor’s chaplain, Reverend Mike Blanch, the mayor's office and Martyn Relf.