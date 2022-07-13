Eastbourne MP returns to Twitter to back colleague in leadership race

Caroline Ansell said: “After 2 years off twitter, I’ve comeback to endorse @PennyMordaunt as our new Prime Minister. Some messages are worth fighting for!”

Penny Mordaunt, former defence secretary, is the current MP for Portsmouth North and an international trade minister.

Ms Mordaunt has launched her campaign which promises to prioritise families. According to the BBC, she has the second highest number of Tory MPs backing her.

Tory leadership race (Photo by Getty Images)

Today MPs vote in the first round of the ballot, and at least one candidate will be eliminated if they fail to hit the 30-vote threshold which is needed to get them to the next round.

There are currently eight hopefuls battling for the role of Prime Minister – Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi.