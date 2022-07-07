Eastbourne teen visits Westminster for work experience

Cameron Clarke, who goes to St Catherine’s College, spent time in the constituency and in London learning about what Caroline Ansell does and helping her team.

He saw a House of Commons debate, drafted questions, handled enquiries from the public and questioned the Environment Agency too.

Back in his hometown, Cameron helped Mrs Ansell with one of her regular business surgeries.

Caroline Ansell and Cameron Clarke in London

He said: “Thank you to Caroline and her team for allowing me to have this great experience. It has tremendously aided me in my thoughts about the future I might have.

“Thank you also for taking me to the House of Commons - that was an extraordinary experience - and taking the time out of your day to help me succeed in my tasks.”

Mrs Ansell said: “Cameron has been a star. He got involved with local campaigns and casework and was a real help to myself and my team.

“It is important that I give young people the chance to take part in work experience and he is one of several who will spend time with me in Eastbourne and in London over the coming weeks.

“I know from my time spent back in the classroom to cover covid sickness, and from my many visits to our schools, that young people are knowledgeable about the world, care deeply about their communities, their country and especially the environment. Cameron was no exception.

“I am looking forward to meeting more work experience young people soon.”

St Catherine’s College principal Sol Berhane said: “Work experience is a memorable and formative part of a student's schooling. It provides a context for what is studied in school, whilst also reinforcing the skills and attributes necessary to succeed in life.