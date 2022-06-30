Extension plans for the Sir Patrick Moore building at Chichester Planetarium approved

Extension plans have been approved for the Sir Patrick Moore building.

The plans to the planetarium will see the extension on the West side of the building to create a larger entrance lobby and welcome area to the building.

Most of the current Sir Patrick Moore building will be retained as existing, the main development is to significantly alter and extend the existing entrance space.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main changes proposed are the demolition of the existing foyer/exhibition and draught lobby, the demolition of a couple of internal walls. - The demolition of the North-East fire exit wall. - A proposed new extension to the North-West of the existing building for a shop and café. - A proposed new structure in place of existing foyer/ exhibition and draught lobby, including an increased roof height. - A proposed new North-East fire exit and wall. - Raised floors, with underfloor heating in new spaces. - New party wall to separate the development from the adjacent barn. - Alterations to existing planetarium spaces and layout. - New access ramp and stairs to the building, and alteration to existing car park levels.

Sir Patrick Moore Photo by Louise Adams C121717-1 Patrick Moore

The design and access written by Dr John Mason on behalf of the South Downs Planetarium said: “The planetarium will not change from its existing function, but the proposal will help expand and improve how it operates.

“To achieve this, the proposed development will provide a new entrance stair/ramp into a lobby area.

“Following this a large open space will accommodate a café/shop, providing a space to congregate or offer alternative hospitality events.

“A glazed screen will then lead to a new exhibition space with a high roof, which will provide an opportunity for larger exhibits than is currently possible.

“The existing planetarium facilities need expanding and improving to meet current expectations of the South Downs Planetarium Trust and its users.

“School trips form a significant percentage of the total number of visits and currently there is no space for school pares to congregate at the beginning or end of visits, which can make things difficult.”

Chichester City Council, in a statement, said they ‘had no objection to the plans’.