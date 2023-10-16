Climate campaigners took part in a protest walk around Gatwick Airport perimeter at the weekend to raise awareness about a proposed second runway.

The walk, which took place on Saturday, October 14, was organised by local Dorking, Reigate and Redhill Extinction Rebellion activists.

It was supported by Campaign Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) and Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) . Visit cagne.org/stop-gatwick-expansion or www.gacc.org.uk/gatwick-expansion.php.

Extinction Rebellion campaigner The Reverend Helen Burnett from Reigate, who is vicar of St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Chaldon, said: “Today we are walking close to the perimeter of Gatwick Airport to draw attention to areas that will be absorbed into the airport footprint should expansion go ahead.”

Climate campaigners took part in a protest walk around Gatwick Airport perimeter on Saturday, October 14. Photo: Dorking, Reigate and Redhill Extinction Rebellion

She said: “At a time when CO2 emissions need to be cut drastically immediately to even contemplate expansion is counter to all scientific advice on reaching net zero. We walk in solidarity with all those already suffering the devastating effects of climate change- it cannot be just that their lives are threatened by our desire to fly, pursue our bucket list, see the world when the very world people feel entitled to see is in danger of extinction.”

Extinction Rebellion said two police officers accompanied those on the walk, which began at Riverside Park in Horley and went around the airport perimeter.

London Gatwick Airport is proposing to bring its existing Northern Runway into regular use alongside its Main Runway. Members of the public, residents and stakeholders, have until 11.59pm on October 29 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/future-plans/northern-runway. The airport recently said it could support more than 28,000 additional jobs across the UK, through a 61 per cent increase in inbound tourism, if the runway plans were approved. The airport called the plans ‘low-impact’ and said they will improve resilience, reduce delays, and boost the national and regional economy.

