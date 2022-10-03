Extra £3million for Bognor Regis' levelling-up project signed off

The extra funds were agreed during Thursday’s (September 29) full council meeting.

The meeting had been due to go ahead on September 14 but was adjourned due to the national period of mourning.

Councillors heard how an extra £3 million will be required in order to deliver improvements to the Alexandra Theatre and the Regis Centre.

Plans for a revamped Alexandra Theatre at the Regis Centre

An additional £750,000 will also be required to buy back the Regis Centre lease from Whitbread Plc and this was also agreed on Thursday.

A land swap deal has been agreed with the company, though the exact details were discussed by September’s Policy and Finance Committee in exempt business.

Whitbread will surrender its Regis Centre lease in return for a 125-year lease for land to the south-east corner of the site – including the former fire station – where a Premier Inn will be built.

ADC received £12 million from the government for the project but councillors heard that costs have since increased along with inflation.

Concerns were expressed over the 18-month closure of the theatre to allow the work to go ahead and councillors are keen to ensure that seating capacity is increased to the maximum level within the new budget.

But some opposition members had trouble supporting the £3 million contribution.

James Walsh (LDem, Beach) felt it was ‘unfair’ local taxpayers were having to pay more and suggested changes in the plan were varying ‘considerably’ from that previously agreed when the bid went in.

He explained: “We were told at the beginning that we’re going to have an increase to 450 seats at the Alexandra Theatre, when it transpires that we’re not.

“One of the reasons that Bognor has not had the big headline performers is the theatre as currently constructed is too small to support larger acts.”

Hugh Coster (Ind, Aldwick East) pointed out that a number of other councils are shelving levelling up projects amidst rising living costs and Francis Oppler (LDem, Orchard) called the Whitbread agreement a ‘bad deal’.

Conservative councillors supported the plans.

Grant Roberts (Arundel and Walberton) said: “We’re getting a lot of money from the government to do a great thing and I think we should do the very best we can.”

Regeneration consultant Neil Taylor explained that Arun Arts, which runs the theatre, had been involved in discussions over capacity and its preference may be two smaller auditoriums where multiple shows can run at the same time.

Speaking on the extra costs, council leader Shaun Gunner said: “We’re not doing a commercial deal here – this is regeneration.

“This council spends money on things every single year that isn’t a commercial deal.

“We do it because it’s the right thing to do in our areas.

“That’s what this project is about.

“It’s not about making a commercial return, we’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Hazel Latus, of Arun Arts, said: “This is another step closer to us being able to deliver a top-quality arts, cultural, and community venue for Bognor Regis.