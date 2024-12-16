Lewes politicians are expressing concern and frustration over government plans to introduce mandatory housing targets for local authorities.

The government said it wants to introduce mandatory housing targets for local authorities to deliver 1.5 million homes. It said local councils have 12 weeks to commit to timetables for new housebuilding plans.

If they do not, the government said: “Ministers will not hesitate to use their existing suite of intervention powers to ensure plans are put in place.”

The government also said councils must look at house building on green-belt land, which would be allowed if other options are exhausted.

Lewes District Council Green Party councillors are warning of the risk to the area’s green spaces.

District councillor Charlotte Keenan said: “It’s truly shocking that the government is introducing immediate mandatory housing targets, while telling councils that they may have to allow house-building on green-belt land. The real housing crisis is the number of people living in short-term accommodation and unable to find social housing, and young families unable to afford a first home. These new rules just give fat-cat developers the green light to build expensive and unneeded executive homes over much-needed countryside.”

Lewes district councillor Paul Keene said: “It’s an insult to communities to present this as a binary choice between ‘builders and blockers’. Local people are capable of understanding that there is a balance to be struck: homes, food, nature, local energy, infrastructure and flood risk management – all need to be considered when looking at land use. But the new Labour government doesn’t want balance; it wants a free-for-all for developers, which won’t even solve the affordability crisis in housing.”

Lewes District Green Party said residents can sign a petition at actionnetwork.org/petitions/stop-government-plans-to-prioritise-sky-high-housing-targets-and-bypass-local-communities.

Lewes MP James MacCleary criticised the proposed planning changes, saying the housing crisis demands investment and support for councils to lead social housing efforts. He also urged government to empower local communities.

Mr MacCleary said: “I’m concerned that the government will fail to take people and communities along with them.

“We need genuinely affordable, community-led homes, but this won’t happen while public services and infrastructure are buckling under pressure. In Sussex, we see this daily—overstretched GPs with a lack of facilities in Seaford, Polegate and Willingdon, schools struggling with demand, and traffic bottlenecks in Newhaven. This week, 400 homes passed planning in Newhaven with no traffic or infrastructure plan, worsening these problems. I’m campaigning locally to fix these issues, but the government’s plans must address failing infrastructure.

“Communities resist housing plans when they see no commitment to resolving these issues. Ministers must tackle the infrastructure crisis head-on.

“When I led the District Council, our cross-party alliance delivered the first new council homes in decades, tackling housing challenges for vulnerable people. This proved that, with local leadership and clear priorities, we can deliver homes that meet community needs. To scale up, the government must empower councils with funding and authority for major social housing projects.

“Britain’s housing crisis demands a proper plan. Communities are tired of housing promises that leave schools, roads, and healthcare to catch up later. In Sussex, we know what’s needed: infrastructure investment, social housing, and local leadership. By putting communities at the heart of planning, we can deliver homes while strengthening the places we live.”

In the announcement Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For far too long, working people graft hard but are denied the security of owning their own home.”

He said: “With a generation of young people whose dream of homeownership feels like a distant reality, and record levels of homelessness, there’s no shying away from the housing crisis we have inherited.

“We owe it to those working families to take urgent action, and that is what this government is doing. Our Plan for Change will put builders not blockers first, overhaul the broken planning system and put roofs over the heads of working families and drive the growth that will put more money in people’s pockets.”