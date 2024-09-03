Former Horsham MP appointed to support Defence Review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Defence has announced that former Horsham MP, Sir Jeremy Quin, has been appointed to provide specialist input into the UK’s Strategic Defence Review.

The Strategic Defence Review has been launched by the Prime Minister and will be overseen by the Defence Secretary.

It is intended to set out the risks and opportunities for UK Defence and to help determine the UK’s future defence posture. In an unprecedented approach for the UK it will be externally-led. All those with an interest in UK defence are being urged to contribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The review has been established under former NATO Secretary General, Lord Robertson who is joined in leading the External Review by Dr Fiona Hill and General Sir Richard Barrons.

Sir Jeremy Quin.

The MOD announced that Sir Jeremy Quin will be one of 6 specialists who will be joining the Defence Review Team to assist them in their work which is expected to conclude in 2025.

Sir Jeremy commented: “The greatest responsibility of every Government is ensuring the safety of the UK, our citizens and our national interests.

"I am delighted to have been asked to assist in what is vital work to help determine the UK’s future strategic defence. I look forward to bringing to bear my experience in the Ministry of Defence and Cabinet Office and as Chair of the Defence Select Committee to help in the delivery of a thorough and swift strategic review.”