Former Lewes MP and Conservative health minister defects to Reform

The former Conservative MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield has defected to Reform UK.

GB News reported on Tuesday, September 16, that the former Conservative health minister joined Nigel Farage’s party a month ago.

She told GB News that Reform is about ‘changing the system’, saying: “I am sad for the Conservative Party. I could see that I have not changed but the party has become less and less what I believe in. We let people down over what Brexit meant on laws, money and borders. We took back control but we did not do anything about it.”

The Sussex Express has contacted Maria Caulfield for further comment.

Former Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has defected to Reform UK from the Conservatives. Photo: Chris Moorhouse/National World

Maria Caulfield was MP for Lewes from 2015, but lost her seat to Lib Dem MacCleary in the 2024 General Election. Her previous Government posts had included Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Business and Trade, Minister for Women) and Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department of Health and Social Care) until 2024. She also served as Minister of State for Health from July to September 2022.

In June 2025, Mrs Caulfield was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for political and public service.

In an interview with the Sussex Express, she said she became involved in politics while working as a nurse at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. She said there had been plans to close the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath at the time.

After the 2024 election Mrs Caulfield went back to nursing and said in June 2025 that she was working full time at The Royal Marsden hospital where had worked before.